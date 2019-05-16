The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office the week ending May 16 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

May 9

Williams, Clarence J, III, 26, 35726 COCO RD, GEISMAR, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Villeneuve, Cole J, 25, 42197 BAYOU NARCISSE RD, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Lee, Ashley N, 27, 500 NORTH ST APT F3, NATCHITOCHES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Melancon, Mia, 30, 41134 LEE DR, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft $5000 but less than $25k (Felony)

Latil, Taylor Lee, 24, 37429 SOUTHWOOD VILLAGE AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Chauvin, Dorna M, 25, 15315 HWY 931, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Morgan, Jordan, 25, 1146 E ANGELA ST, GONZALES, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Kilgore, Sarah C, 36, 1030 E PALMVIEW ST, GONZALES, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

May 10

Bleakley, Joshua M, 36, 36530 C BRAUD RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Aggravated crime against nature, First degree rape; victim under thirteen (13) years of age

Cargo, Travis A, 26, 11501 MARION RD 1107, Sanger, Texas, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony), Domestic Abuse Battery

Miller, Jon Austin, 21, 9234 GAIL DR, BATON ROUGE, Parole Violation, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (Felony), Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Possession of Heroin

Joseph, Jonathan Leon, 28, 1112 S LEXINGTON AVE, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Simmers, Michael Martin, 48, 15473 RYAN AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Residential Contractor Fraud more than $500 less than $1,500 (Felony)

Weaver, Ashley D, 35, 43264 MOODY DIXON RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Cooper, Tyra, 48, 43040 TOM DYER DR, Gonzales, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

May 11

Bell, Quinndacia, 22, 133 DVILLE VILLAGE CIR, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Simple Battery

Sowell, Heather Marie, 31, 1031 S ARCENEAUX AVE, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

May 12

Turner, Dawn Elizabeth, 45, 14118 GARCON RD, GONZALES, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Careless Operation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Castillo, Juan, 36, 2682 GRAND CAILLOU RD, Houma, Hold for Other Agency, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Melson, William Lewis, 28, 39333 CAMP DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, FUGITIVE-OTHER STATE JURISDICTION

Mitchell, Devin Michael, 18, 12499 ESPLANADE DR, GONZALES, All Drivers must Secure License, Expired MVI, Maximum Speed Limit, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Resisting an Officer, Flight from an officer (Misdemeanor)

Dunn, Darrell Paul, 42, 411 VETERANS BLVD, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Armed Robbery; Attempted Armed Robbery; Use of Firearm; Additional Penalty, Armed Robbery

Bourgeois, Marshall W, Jr, 24, 58080 LABAUVE AVE, Plaquemine, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Rives, Zoe, 19, 840 SHELL BEACH RD, Pierre Part, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

May 13

Williams, Kerry, 28, 35114 HWY 1 N, DONALDSONVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Hankton, Michael Anthony, 52, 409 E NEW RIVER RD, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Nazzal, Omar A, 28, <UNKNOWN>, Simple Battery

Walker, Grant, Jr, 45, 35304 BEVERLY HILLS DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Violations of Protective Orders

Delaune, Jacob, 20, 44373 LOUIS DELAUNE, ST AMANT, Theft of Livestock

Smith, Sylvester Savannah, 30, 326 TIGERVILLE RD, BELLE ROSE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Telephone Communications/ Improper Language/ Harassment, Resisting an Officer, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Dorsey, Shabrain Malayasia, 19, 12348 LEGACY HILLS DR, GEISMAR, Bond Revocation, Resisting a Police Officer with Force or Violence, Domestic Abuse Battery

May 14

Jones, Michael, Jr, 29, 1204 ST EMMA RD, DONALDSONVILLE, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Summerall, Anthony D, 26, 5936 C, HWY 569 N, Liberty, Miss., Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $5k to $25k (Felony), Evidence of Motor Vehicle Liability Security Contained in Vehicle, Careless Operation, Vehicle License Required, Theft of a Motor Vehicle $5k to $25k (Felony)

Lewis, David Burnell, 34, 103 PALM DR, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Lockhart, Sarah Nicole, 27, 7821 DIRECTOR DR, BATON ROUGE, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Holton, Joshua W, 42, 17261 HARDY LN, PRAIRIEVILLE, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, Illegal use of Controlled Dangerous Substances in the Presence of Persons under Seventeen Years of Age, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Creation or Operation of a Clandestine Laboratory, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Smiles, Ashton A, 33, 6322 FOURTH ST, VIOLET, Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony)

Boudreaux, Cody L, 27, 26069 HWY 22, Maurepas, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Pleasant, Patrick J, 50, 307 CLAIBORNE ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Martinez, Jorge, 22, 11081 CONNER RD 10, GEISMAR, Hold for Other Agency, Domestic Abuse Battery

May 15

Scott, Kiersten, 26, 41166 HWY 42, PRAIRIEVILLE, Child Desertion

Armstead, Patrick, 33, 917 MAGINNIS ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness, Telephone Communications/ Improper Language/ Harassment

Brown, Ronald J, 36, 4016 SHELLY ST, Baton Rouge, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Gibson, Kirk Allen, 26, 1407 MCKINLEY ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Cocaine), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Lessard, Lori Marie, 49, 16720 16 HWY, French Settlement, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Day, Tyler, 25, 38174 SMITH RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, BREACH OF BAIL CONDITION, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Hutson, Curtis, 50, 36449 RUE LA MONTE CT, PRAIRIEVILLE, Theft over $25k (Felony)

Lainez, Albert, 26, DR351 LAURIE LYNN, Baton Rouge, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Sternfels, Samuel, 26, 6545 HWY 1, BELLE ROSE, Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling

Phiavong, Somchay, 34, 17398 CHERRY CREEK DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Fazzio, Erica, 27, 17402 HIGHLANDS OAKS LN, PRAIRIEVILLE, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Hughes, Julie V, 43, 44095 W E BILL STEVENS RD, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Exploitation of the Infirmed, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Coleman, Marcus, 19, 8243 BAYOU FOUNTAIN, Baton Rouge, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct

Thompson, Shemar, 20, 10024 ALPHA DRIVE, Baton ROUGE, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct

Bowen, Charlotte S, 55, 44283 HWY 42, Prairieville, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

May 16

Dunn, Jestin, 19, 1216 S BURNSIDE AVE, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles (Misdemeanor), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Reyes, Anthony Benjamin, 27, 627 W. JEANSONNE Bldg 3, apt 3, LA, Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles (Misdemeanor), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)