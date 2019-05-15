“I sincerely appreciate this opportunity and the confidence that Shintech has placed in me. I have spent my whole life and nearly my entire career in Iberville Parish after growing up in White Castle and obtaining a degree in chemical engineering from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette."

Shintech Incorporated today announced the promotion of Danny Cedotal from Director of Manufacturing to Vice President of Manufacturing. In this position, Cedotal takes on a more formal corporate leadership role.

“Danny and his family are staples in this community and committed to its success. We are incredibly fortunate to have him as part of our Shintech team. This promotion to vice president is well earned. Shintech is growing, hiring and contributing to our community and Danny will continue to play a central role in our success,” said Dick Mason, advisor to the president of Shintech Incorporated.

Cedotal brings twenty-seven years of experience to his new role. Before joining Shintech in 2013, he worked in a variety of engineering and leadership roles at CLECO, Sid Richardson Carbon Company and Georgia Gulf. He joined Shintech as PVC Production Manager for the Addis and Plaquemine PVC plants. His responsibilities were later expanded to include Shintech’s Freeport, Texas PVC operations. In February 2018 he was promoted to director of manufacturing with oversight of Shintech’s manufacturing activities at the Freeport, Addis and Plaquemine sites; responsibilities he will retain in this new role.

“I sincerely appreciate this opportunity and the confidence that Shintech has placed in me. I have spent my whole life and nearly my entire career in Iberville Parish after growing up in White Castle and obtaining a degree in chemical engineering from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. It has been very rewarding for me and my family to have the opportunity to continue to build my career here at home with a company like Shintech that is committed to continuing the growth of our business and supporting our community,” said Cedotal.

Founded in 1974, Shintech Incorporated operates in North America as part of Shin-Etsu Chemical, the world’s largest polyvinyl chloride (PVC) producer and the world’s largest manufacturer of semiconductor silicon wafers. Shintech Louisiana, LLC has operated since 2000 with facilities in Iberville and West Baton Rouge Parishes. Louisiana facilities consist of integrated manufacturing units that produce chlorine, ethylene, ethylene dichloride (EDC), vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) and PVC resin. Today, Shintech Louisiana employs 450 full-time workers and nearly 600 contractors in support of operations in Plaquemine and Addis.

Contributed by Shintech La.