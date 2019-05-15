This is one of several events taking place in 2019 in celebration of the River Road African American Museum’s 25th year anniversary.

Join us for the 7th Annual Gospel in the Park Festival on Saturday, May 18 from noon to 8 p.m. at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales, Louisiana.

"The festival is a celebration of the history of gospel music, which features choirs, liturgical dancers and gospel artist who know how to ignite the fire that makes you clap your hands, pat your feet, dance and sing along," says Darryl Hambrick, RRAAM Interim Director. "Meet us at the park, for a community centered, spirit-filled day of food, music, vendors, and activities for the kids. This epic event is filled with that and much more!"

The public is invited to this FREE event. We welcome and need your support, together we can keep Gospel in the Park free, support our food vendors!

All proceeds from the event supports the programming efforts of the River Road African American Museum, which is a 501.c 3 non-profit organization.

Donations can be made to: RRAAM, P.O. Box 266 Donaldsonville, LA 70346.

For more information contact the Festival Committee Chairperson: Darryl Hambrick, at 225-910-3302 or 225-474-5553.

Thanks to our sponsors.

Contributed by River Road African American Museum