Rob Wallace nominated to serve as assistant secretary for Fish, Wildlife, and Parks at the Department of the Interior

President Donald Trump recently nominated Wyoming native Rob Wallace to serve as assistant secretary for Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Wallace has 45 years of experience, having been head of congressional affairs for the National Park Service, worked on Capitol Hill and in the private sector.

“Ducks Unlimited applauds the nomination of Rob Wallace to be assistant secretary of the interior for fish, wildlife, and parks. He brings an important mix of Capitol Hill and private sector experience to a vital position in the conservation world,” said Ducks Unlimited CEO Adam Putnam. “We urge the Senate to swiftly confirm him and we look forward to working with him on our critically important mission of conserving, restoring and managing wetlands for North America’s waterfowl.”

In his current role in the private sector, Wallace works with ranchers, energy companies, conservationists and regulators to balance the needs of conservation and energy development in the West. He previously served as manager of government relations for GE Energy, where he co-chaired the Government Relations Operating Council.

Wallace also served as a chief of staff and legislative aide for Sen. Malcolm Wallop of Wyoming, where he worked on the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources and the Committee on Environment and Public Works. Under Interior Secretary Donald Hodel, Wallace served as the assistant director for congressional and legislative affairs at the National Park Service.

“Rob Wallace has a long track record of leadership on National Park Service and Fish and Wildlife Service issues,” U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt said in a news release. “He will be a fantastic asset to the Department of the Interior, and I urge the Senate to confirm him quickly.”

