The event will take place Friday, May 17 at 7 p.m.

Donaldsonville High School's graduation ceremony this Friday will be live video streamed on the Ascension Public Schools YouTube page by Hometown Productions, Inc.

Families and friends of the 2019 graduates that cannot attend the ceremony will be able to watch the event live online at https://www.youtube.com/c/ascensionpublicschools. This means that all four high school ceremonies this week will be broadcast live online.

"For the first time, high school commencement ceremonies in Ascension Parish will be available in real-time video," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. "To ensure all 2019 graduates are featured in a live video broadcast, the school district is hiring a professional videographer to live video stream Donaldsonville High School's ceremony. This is in addition to the three ceremonies being broadcast for free by EATEL."

Contributed by Ascension Public Schools