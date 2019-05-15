The original reef, named in honor of the late Jack Lawton, Sr., known by family and friends as “Big Jack,” was built in the summer of 2017.

Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) of Louisiana, Shell Oil Company, Building Conservation Trust (CCA's National Habitat Program), the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), DLS Energy and Road Rock Recycling began construction on the enhancement of Big Jack’s Reef in Calcasieu Lake on Thursday, May 9.

The original reef, named in honor of the late Jack Lawton, Sr., known by family and friends as “Big Jack,” was built in the summer of 2017. Mr. Lawton, a renowned and beloved business man and philanthropist from the Lake Charles area, was a founding member of CCA Louisiana and the Lake Charles CCA Chapter.

The addition to the reef will be built using a combination of recycled crushed concrete and limestone, placed across 5-6 acres adjacent to the original reef. The material will be arranged in a strategic pattern to maximize tidal flow over the reef and to create elevation contours. This method has proven to be particularly effective in recent reef projects completed by CCA.

Contributed by CCA Louisiana