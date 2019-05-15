Email editor Greg Fischer editor@weeklycitizen.com or news@donaldsonvillechief.com to be featured.

Dancing for A Cause 2019

ALL STAR YEAR. 2019 is our 10th year anniversary. To ensure another successful year at The Arc of East Ascension’s Dancing For A Cause Event. The 2019 committee is asking our community for names of nominees that would love to have an opportunity to dance and raise funds for The Arc of East Ascension. Our event will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at The Lamar Dixon 4-H Building. Email to Sharonm@eatel.net for more info.

Sober Living House Fundraiser

The Sober Living House for Women is planning their 2nd annual Spring in the Park event for June, since it was rained out on May 11, 2019 at Jambalaya Park. It is a family fun day filled with crafts, activities for children, lots of food, and a raffle. They are reaching out to local businesses for any type of donation or sponsorship, such as cold drinks and water, chips, a monetary donation for event costs, etc. Tax deductible ID#81-2784790. Contact Dorene Bloodworth 225-978-4662, Jeanette Cox 225-715-0991, or Renee Michel 225-933-0522, or email edanb2016@yahoo.com.

Dutchtown Summer Mini Camp

Come "Dance on Broadway" with the Dutchtown High School Griffin Girls! Ages 3 & up Monday, June 3, 2019 through Friday, June 7, 2019 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. COST $65.00 Includes Picture with Griffin Girl & Camp T-Shirt SHOW OFF: FRIDAY, JUNE 7 at 6 p.m.

Prevost Health Fair

The 37th Annual Health Fair at Prevost Memorial Hospital in Donaldsonville, Louisiana will be held Saturday June 1 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Host Families Needed

Teens from more than thirty different countries will be arriving in August to attend local high schools for the 2019-2020 school year. They are in need of caring American families (with or without children) to provide a home and share with them this unique experience. The students speak English, are covered by medical insurance and have adequate spending money for their personal expenses. The SHARE! High School Exchange Program is a non-profit educational foundation. For more information, please call Yvette Coffman at 800-941-3738 or visit sharesouthwest.org.

Public Service Announcement

Narconon New Life Retreat would like to remind families to stay educated on the signs and dangers of drug abuse. Methamphetamines and opioids are on the rise in both rural and city areas. Learn the signs and protect your loved ones from drug abuse and addiction. The amount of deaths caused by Methamphetamines has almost tripled since 2014. Narconon provides free drug education materials covering a wide range of topics. Please call today for your free drug education materials at: 1-800-431-1754.

Women in the New Evangelization

WINE: Women in the New Evangelization, a national organization focused on encouraging women in their Catholic faith, has announced they will host their first Baton Rouge conference, themed: Beautifully United in Spirit. In collaboration with the Diocese of Baton Rouge, WINE will host the one-day event with a hope of helping Catholic women come together to encounter Jesus, enjoy a spirit-filled day, and leave with renewed confidence, conviction and hope. The one-day event will be held Saturday, July 27 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary in St. Amant, beginning at 8:30 a.m. and concluding at 3 p.m. Tickets, which include a box lunch, cost $55/person if purchased before June 27, 2019. After the early-bird deadline, ticket prices increase to $65/person. Tickets for Religious Sisters or Consecrated are $25/person. Sponsorships may be offered for those in need of financial assistance. For info call 985-249-9258.

Historical Talk

"In Their Words," a talk composed of quotes from various ancestors which will create delightful and enlightening capsules of American history from the 1770's to mid-nineteenth century will be given by Barbara Haigh on Saturday, May 18, 10 a.m. at the Bluebonnet Library. Haigh is a genealogist, historian, public speaker as well as a retired college English teacher. She is also past president of Natchez (MS) Historical Society, Natchez Scottish Society, Ft. Beauregard Daughters of the Confederacy, and past MS State Governor-General of the Order of the First Families of Mississippi. The free program is open to the public. Sponsored by the Baton Rouge Genealogical and Historical Society, for more information call Mary McKeough, 925-8921.

Harvest Time Food Bank

Harvest Time Food Bank will distribute food on Saturday, May 18 between the hours of 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Location Harvest Time Worship Center, 4462 Jenkins Rd, Darrow, La 70725. For more information call 225-717-3760.

Cornerview Detour

Construction has begun for State Project H.010640 LA 3038 Cornerview in Ascension Parish for a length of 0.455 miles. The type of work required is grading, drainage structures, lime treatment, in-place cement stabilized base course, asphalt concrete pavement, asphalt surface treatment, milling asphalt pavement, and related work. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that there will be a road closure on Cornerview between N. Edenborn Ave. and N. Irma Ave. with a detour. The detour will send motorists up N. Edenborn Ave. to E. Weber St. and back down E. Cornerview Ave. to access Cornerview when traveling West on Cornerview, from Airline Hwy to LA 44. This road closure will take place Saturday May 18 starting at 7:00 a.m. until Sunday May 19 at 5:00 p.m.

BR Talent Competition

“Celebration of Music Talent Search and Competition” comes to Mid City Ballroom in Baton Rouge on August 25. We are looking for submissions from singers, musicians, dancers and bands. The winner gets to go to Los Angeles to perform on a new national TV show called “Celebration of Music,” hosted by national artist Ethan Bortnick. The program will be distributed to PBS Stations across the country. There is no fee to apply – we just need to see a clip of your talent. To sign up, go to www.celebrationofmusic.com – enter “Margaret” for the name of the recruiter. Applicants under the age of 18 must have permission from a parent or guardian. For questions or more information, email music@celebrationofmusic.com.

Memorial Day Ceremony

On Monday, May 27th, the Ascension Veterans Memorial Park Foundation will host a Memorial Day observance at Veterans Park, Gonzales, LA at 10 a.m. The Veterans Park is located at 612 S. Irma Blvd in Gonzales (next to Ascension Parish Library). The AVMP Foundation would like to extend an invitation for you and your family to attend this event. Hundreds will gather around the Park Amphitheater to remember the Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, and Airmen who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country so that we may continue to live our lives in freedom. This year's guest speaker is Richard "Rick" Webre, U.S. Army Retired Sergeant First Class, and current Director of the Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. Local organizations participating in the Memorial Day event include the American Legion Post 81 and Auxiliary, St. Amant High School Navy JROTC, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 725 and Associate Members, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3693 and Auxiliary, and Ourso Funeral Home. Refreshments will be provided after the ceremony by Ascension Funeral Home.

Spring harp recital

The Bayou Chapter of the American Harp Society will present their Spring harp recital on June 1 at University Baptist Church on Highland Road at 3:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend this free event.