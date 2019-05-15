“Ascension Parish provides not only services to all residents,” said President Matassa. “We also provide opportunities for all.”

Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa announced that parish government has partnered with The Arc of East Ascension (formerly COEA) to hire clients of the organization through their Supported Employment Services.

The Arc of East Ascension's Employment Specialists assist individuals with job applications, interviews and on-the-job training. Supported Employment services are made available through the State of Louisiana at no cost to the employer. A job coach is provided to compensate for any additional training time the employee may need beyond what is typically provided. There are time limits on job coaching, and the coach must "fade out" slowly as the individual begins to learn job tasks. Periodic site visits continue indefinitely to ensure the employer and employee are satisfied with the employment placement.

The Arc of East Ascension is the oldest and largest nonprofit agency based in Ascension Parish, serving people with disabilities by expanding and improving services and ensuring a quality of life through education, employment, family/community involvement, housing, recreation and access to services.

For more information about the Arc of East Ascension’s employment program, call Sharon Morris at 225-621-2005, or Neisha Smith at 225-621-2021.

Contributed by Ascension Parish Government