Mosquito Control Director David Matassa reminds everyone that individual requests for spraying can be made on line at www.ascensionparish.net (click on the Mosquito Control tab), or by calling the Ascension Parish Citizen Service Center at 225-450-1200.

Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa was on hand recently to break ground on a new 2500 square foot addition to the Parish’s Mosquito Control facility on Highway 431 in St. Amant.

The addition will be used for storage of equipment and materials, as Ascension begins ramping up for mosquito season.

“We take the health and safety of our citizens seriously,” said President Matassa. “We are making an extra effort to protect our people from mosquito-borne illnesses as well as the general annoyance.”

Mosquito Control Director David Matassa reminds everyone that individual requests for spraying can be made on line at www.ascensionparish.net (click on the Mosquito Control tab), or by calling the Ascension Parish Citizen Service Center at 225-450-1200.

Contributed by Ascension Parish Government