Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa reminds everyone that parish government will be accepting household hazardous waste at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center on Saturday, May 18, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event is free for Ascension Parish residents.

The expo center is located at 9039 St. Landry Road, Gonzales, but people are asked to enter through the Ashland Road entrance and proceed directly to Barn 6, where the event will be staged.

Accepted are items such as tires, appliances, electronics, batteries, and paint.

Not accepted are things such as explosive or radioactive materials, paper, aluminum, and plastic.

A more complete list can be seen on the attached flier, which also is published on the Parish website and Facebook page.

This event is reserved for Ascension Parish residents only, so participants should be prepared to show proper ID which includes residential street address.

For more information call Melissa Sullivan at 225-450-1506.

Contributed by Ascension Parish Governement