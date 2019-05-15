The program featured an overview of accomplishments and challenges by Executive Director, Barbara Auten, followed by a short video and an emotional testimony from Rachel Podorsky Harvey, who is a caregiver for her mother.

Nearly 400 guests gathered at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel on May 2 for Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area’s annual fundraising and awareness luncheon.

The program featured an overview of accomplishments and challenges by Executive Director, Barbara Auten, followed by a short video and an emotional testimony from Rachel Podorsky Harvey, who is a caregiver for her mother.

Vice-President Rick Bourgeois continued with his own testimonial and shared the financial needs of the organization. Susan Lipsey, Chair of the Luncheon, concluded the program.

The luncheon was sponsored by Albemarle Foundation, Turner Industries, and Malco Theatres.

Contributed by Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area