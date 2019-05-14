Community organizations outside of the schools will be hosting camps at certain schools.

Looking for ways to keep the kids busy this summer? Here’s some information on that.

Many schools will host school sponsored camps. Most of these camps will be athletic oriented camps at the high schools. Visit apsb.org/page/camps for a full list of camps that will be offered.

Visit apsb.org/peachjar to get access to information on organizations that will be hosting camps at certain schools this summer.

High schools will have the opportunity to participate in career and technical education summer programs. These programs include JumpStart Summer Programs, BASF Tech Academy, and Shell Louisiana Youth Seminar.

JumpStart allows students to take a course and work toward an industry based credential. Students have the opportunity to be paid a stipend, up to $500 dollars, based on their attendance and success in the program. Three programs from JumpStart are offered.

NCCER Pipefitting program is one, from June 3 until July 5, where students will receive one Carnegie credit. Adobe Computer Applications, from June 3 until July 5, where they can receive one Carnegie credit. Last, a First Responder/EMR program, from May 28 until June 21, where they can receive .5 Carnegie credit.

Each summer, BASF hosts a summer program. It’s typically a weeklong program, and students are given the opportunity to travel to different businesses to learn more about what they do. It is June 3 until June 7 this year.

Shell is hosting a Louisiana Youth Seminar July 14-19. This is a week long seminar camp, hosted on LSU’s campus, and fully funded by Shell. Shell provides transportation and food for the students during the program. The purpose of the seminar is that students learn leadership skills and meet new people in the process.

This fall, the Ascension Career Center will be opening in August. It will be located at 9697 Airline Highway in Sorrento and will be open to students from all high schools. The building is the former RPCC Technical Campus that has been renovated.

Potential programs that will be offered there include Criminal Justice, automotive, HVAC, and scaffolding, insulating, and coating. All programs will have nationally recognized credentials and will count as high school credits.

Lastly, by invitation only, Central, Duplessis, Donaldsonville, G.W. Carver, Lowery, Prairieville, and St. Amant Primary Schools will have Summer School between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Monday through Thursday.

Galvez hosting Central, Gonzales, St. Amant hosting Lake Elementary, Lowery, and Prairieville hosting Dutchtown will have Middle School Summer School between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., Monday through Thursday.

Summer classes are typically offered to students who may need improvements in some areas.

