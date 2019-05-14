The Helping Hands, Building Community team restored the Respite Center as part of their Leadership Ascension project.

The restoration of The Respite Center for the Arc of East Ascension was revealed on Monday, May 13.

Over the last nine months, the team has been painting, hanging new art, building, gardening, and cleaning the entire building the make it like-new. Before, the walls were a mustard yellow. Now, they are a light sea blue. The rooms are more welcoming, especially with foam mattresses and pillows, which were donated by BASF.

"Currently, The Respite Center is only open every other weekend," Carrie LeBlanc, group project President, said. "Our hope with this project is that information about it gets out into the community more, and we can open it up every weekend,"

"There really aren't many other places like this that are offered," Liz Fussell, Executive Director of the Arc of East Ascension, said. "We've had people utilize this facility that now come from as far as Amite. We can accommodate individuals for up to 30 days by state funding."

"I'm in the Leadership Ascension program right now, and I can say that our group will be challenged to beat this groups project," Barker Dirmann, President and CEO of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce, said. "It really is such a great thing they've done here."

"I've had the opportunity to work with such amazing people during this restoration, and I can't thank their generosity enough in helping make the center a more comfortable place," Arc PR and Marketing Director Sharon Morris said.

