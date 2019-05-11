Iconic rock band Three Dog Night will be playing at the Golden Nugget Casino, in Lake Charles on Saturday, May 17th.

The band behind hits like “One”, “Joy To The World”, and “Never Been to Spain” will be rocking the socks off those in attendance at this one night only show.

Danny Hutton, lead singer and co-founder of the band, spoke to the Beauregard Daily News about the upcoming show. Hutton said that he and his fellow bandmates were excited to return to Louisiana for the big show.

“It’s been two years since I went down that way, and I love it down there,” Hutton said. “When we started the tour this year we went to the northern states during the winter. It’ll be nice to go down South this time of year.”

The band is on a massive tour with over 109 dates this year. Hutton noted that a lot has changed since the band first toured in 1968, and modern conveniences have made touring a lot easier.

“Back in ‘68 our tour bus was horrible. We would go out for a couple of months on tour, and it starts catching up with you after a while. When you’re young it’s exciting, but I wouldn’t ever want to do that now.”

Three Dog Night’s tour will drum up a lot of nostalgia from longtime fans, but Hutton is still looking toward the future. At 76 years old, Hutton said that he’s still in great shape and loves making music for the fans.

Hutton said “Tony Bennet is my hero. He is 92 he is doing tons of gigs. I’ll be 77 in September and I never want to retire. I workout with dumbbells,, and I am the same weight I was when I was 26 years old.”

He noted that as the lead singer, he felt an obligation to stay healthy and maintain his appearance.

“I have to look good,” he joked. “I have no instrument to cover my body.”

For the first time in 25 years, Three Dog Night will be releasing a new album with original tracks. Hutton said that he has been diving deep into his songwriting roots too while working on the new album. He expressed that it has been worth all the hard work to create something brand new.

“I just feel so creative,” Hutton said. “It has really made me start listening to new stuff, and I’m studying all kinds of music on a technical level.

He noted that Three Dog Night used to face criticism for not writing all of their songs, stating that the music business was just like that for many bands back in those days.

“We used to always get complaints about us not writing our own stuff,” he said. “The fact is back in the day you never knew if you would get to play your own songs or something someone else wrote.”

Hutton wrote six original songs that will be featured on the album. According to Hutton, the album will be finished by the end of the summer, and it will be available to the public this fall.

Hutton offered some words to describe what one of their live shows is like for someone that’s never been.

“I would tell them that no matter what music you like we covered just about every genre of music. We’ve done country, classical, rock, hard rock, and easy listening. If you sit there and wait there will be something everyone can enjoy. All of our songs are melodic with great harmonies and big choruses.”

He described Three Dog Night’s music as something that everyone can relate to. Hutton commented on what exactly makes their songs so timeless.

“Our songs are about partying or emotions,” Hutton said. “That never gets dated.”

