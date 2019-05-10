LAKE CHARLES, La. – United States Attorney David C. Joseph announced that Louis Jones, 26, of Lake Charles, was sentenced Thursday to two years and three months in prison by U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter for being a felon in possession of a pistol and ammunition. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.

Lake Charles Police responded to a disturbance on June 15, 2018 wherein a caller advised that an unknown male, later identified as the defendant, Louis Jones, pointed a firearm at a customer at a local business. The caller then followed Jones and gave a description of the vehicle he was driving to police and updated the officers on Jones’ location as he continued to travel through Lake Charles. Police intercepted Jones, questioned him about the incident and asked to search his vehicle. They located a Model PT92 AFS .9mm semi-automatic pistol and ammunition in the front passenger seat. Jones admitted to being on the scene of the business and possessing the firearm.

Jones is a felon who was convicted in April of 2014 for possession of cocaine. Under federal law, felons are not allowed to possess firearms and ammunition. He pleaded guilty to federal charges on October 31, 2019.

The ATF and the Lake Charles Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jamilla A. Bynog prosecuted the case.

Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. Project Safe Neighborhoods is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.