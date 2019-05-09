Currently, Smith is the Business Manager and Director of Music at St. John for the last ten years. "It started around ten years ago when Father Cleo, may he rest in peace, kept asking me to come and join the staff here. I finally gave in and came to work, and I've loved it ever since," Smith said.

Some people are only good at Finance, while others may be better at music. Medric Smith has experience in both.

Smith was originally in the banking industry for thirty-four years. He spent four years at a bank in Baton Rouge before he went to the Plaquemine Bank. However, Smith found an interest in music at a young age.

In Elementary school, Smith picked up a trumpet and began to teach himself how to play. For a long while, he only played the trumpet. It wasn't until he put that down, though, that he knew he wanted to play the piano.

"I taught myself how to play piano, too. I knew how to read music already, so that wasn't too difficult. I think I also self-taught myself by watching other people and how they played," Smith said.

Smith has been involved in Plaquemine since 1974. He has sung at many different types of functions in the community and has experience playing an organ aside from the piano. Additionally, Smith has led school masses at St. John the Evangelist Church.

Currently, Smith is the Business Manager and Director of Music at St. John for the last ten years.

"It started around ten years ago when Father Cleo, may he rest in peace, kept asking me to come and join the staff here. I finally gave in and came to work, and I've loved it ever since," Smith said.

Coming from a generation of hard workers who focused on working their way up the ladder, Smith felt he always worked his way up and earned his position in life.

"Working for the church in this parish and helping to serve the people makes this job the most rewarding experience. At some point in every person's life, we need help. We are always here to help," Smith said.

Smith's favorite Saint is St. Teresa of Calcutta. She is his favorite Saint because we were actually able to see what she did during our time alive. Smith enjoys living by her quote, "Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love."

Aside from his job, Smith really enjoys being a godfather to his nephew, Nickson, who is five years old. Typically, they will eat McNuggets, play with toys, and recently dyed eggs for the upcoming Easter holiday.

When it comes closer to retirement, Smith said, "I see retirement in the future, but I'm not quite sure exactly when that will be. As long as I continue to work, be productive, and enjoy what I'm doing, I plan on staying."

Being named a Man of Iberville, Smith feels incredibly honored and humbled.

"I don't realize the impact I have on people, and I don't think most people do. So, I didn't expect this. It touches my heart, though, that someone nominated me, thought of me, and felt that I had impacted their life enough to be deserving of this nomination. We live in a truly wonderful community with great leaders. It's a great place to live," Smith said.

One of Smith's favorite memories living in Plaquemine was being given the task of caring for his parents. The end of April will mark the anniversary of his mother's death.

"During the last ten to eleven months of my mothers life, I became her primary caregiver. I'm always glad to look back at the experience, because I have no regrets. I did what I could do to help her, and could care for her the way she cared for me," Smith said.