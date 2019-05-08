The Lady Tigers placed 5th (27 points) for the best team finish in the parish.

Of the Iberville Parish schools, Plaquemine and E. Iberville competed strongly at the Louisiana State Outdoor Track Meet held at LSU last weekend.

Plaqueine girls javelin thrower McKayla Ferguson placed first overall for that event, 137-09. The next-in-rank 4A competitor Ariel Pedigo of Parkview Baptist scored 118-02.

While the Plaquemine boys finished 23rd with 10 points, the girls placed 9th with 20 points overall in 4A.

Makeriah Harris notably placed 6th in the 200m (25.27) and 3rd in the 400m (57.27). Kennedy Washington placed 4th in the high jump (5-00.00).

Boys shot put thrower Brockhim Wicks placed 4th overall (49-03.50). Kam Riley placed 3rd in the long jump (20-09).

Next, the East Iberville (1A) Tigers boys team placed 11th overall.

Leading the charge was Tyquion Darville, who was 6th in the long jump (21-04.75), 3rd in the triple jump (44-11.25), and 4th in the 200m (22.29). Anthony Davis placed 3rd in the 110m hurdles (15.46) and 6th in the 300m hurdles (41.92).

The Lady Tigers placed 5th (27 points) for the best team finish in the parish. Notably, Taylor Gordon finished 2nd in the 200m (26.58).

Genesis Jackson was 5th overall in the high jump (4-08) and 4th in the triple jump (35-06.75). Destiny Riley placed 4th in the 300m hurdles (49.33).

East Iberville placed 4th in the 4x100 (51.19) and 3rd in the 4x200 (1:48.97).