The meeting will be Tuesday, May 14, at 6 p.m. at the Courthouse in Donaldsonville.

Parish Utilities of Ascension, the Parish owned water system that provides potable water to the West Bank of Ascension Parish, will hold a public meeting to present plans to improve the system, sources of funding, and new consumer rates.

William Daniel, Infrastructure Director for Ascension Parish, will conduct the meeting, explaining all aspects of the plans to rework the PUA water system and water plant. He will explain where the funding came from and how the money will be used, including the repairing and refurbishing of the the water plant, the ground storage tank and the elevated storage tanks.

It also includes replacing and upgrading the failing, undersized water lines within the water distribution system and upgrades to the water meters and software systems to accurately account for water. Mr. Daniel will also present the new water rates.

Contributed by Ascension Parish Government