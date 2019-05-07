The high-school soccer season saw some tremendous performances from its players and teams in 2019. Many of those players were later selected to the All-District 5 squad.

Of the three parish teams in the league, St. Amant had the most selections with nine.

The Lady Gators had a very successful season, despite being without their two best players.

Two-time district Overall MVP Adelaide Gaffney, a Colorado College signee, was unable to play after sustaining a torn ACL during the offseason, and two-time district Offensive MVP Mya Guillory graduated early to join the Southeastern soccer program.

Still, even without those special players, St. Amant was able to win the District 5 championship and reach the second round of the playoffs. They finished with an overall record of 10-10-4.

Again, a pair of Lady Gators took Overall MVP and Offensive MVP honors.

Senior defender Kaylynn Broussard was named the MVP, and junior forward Blythe Babin was named the Offensive MVP of the district.

In addition to Broussard and Babin, St. Amant had three other players that made the first team. They were senior goalkeeper Karli Delhommer, sophomore defender Camille Sheets and sophomore midfielder Rachel Cretini.

Four Lady Gators made the second team. They were junior midfielder Ashley Ecker, junior defender Kristen Guedry, sophomore defender Kayla Murillo and sophomore midfielder Kelsey Bourgeois.

Right behind St. Amant with eight all-district selections was Dutchtown.

The Lady Griffins also dealt with plenty of adversity throughout the year. Multiple starters fought through injuries, including first-team all-district senior Riley Ely. Ely, a Milsaps College signee, was forced to miss most of the season with an arm injury.

But despite the challenges, Dutchtown still managed to finish with an 11-6-7 record. They were the runners-up in District 5, and they reached the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2012.

For the second straight season, junior defender Bailey Fournet was named the district's Defensive MVP.

Two other juniors joined her on the first team. They were midfielder Alyssa Abbott and defender Delaney Zybko.

Also, two Lady Griffin seniors made the first unit in midfielder Kayla Bougere and Kyra Coleman.

Three Dutchtown players made the all-district second team. Two of them were seniors. They were midfielder Brianna Melancon and forward Marie Claire Roussel.

The Lady Griffins' final all-district selection was junior midfielder Kelsie Gluczynski.

The East Ascension Lady Spartans had six players make the the All-District 5 team.

The Lady Spartans had their share of struggles during the year. They finished the regular season with a 6-8-4 record. They still made the playoffs, but they were eliminated in the opening round.

East Ascension had three players make the first team. This group was led by senior goalkeeper McKenna Gautreau. She was joined by fellow senior Lily Lambert, a midfielder.

Their other first-team selection was a freshman in forward Karsyn Marchand.

The Lady Spartans had three players make the all-district second team. These three standouts were junior defender Emma Cockrum, junior midfielder Melisse Speligene and sophomore defender Abbie Delaune.