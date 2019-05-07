On Sunday night, the American Idol contestant with DeRidder ties gave a performance worthy of his growing status.

The show had two themes each contestant had to complete, ‘Showstoppers’ and ‘Woodstock’.

Hardy channeled his inner rockstar and belted out Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode” with such talent that Idol judge Katy Perry was excited and star-struck.

For the ‘Woodstock’ portion of the show, Hardy sang Joe Cockers “I Don’t Need No Doctor”.

Fans voted for Hardy to continue on, now in the top five performers.

The competition continues Sunday night at 7PM CST on ABC.