On May 1, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) hosted an Empowering Women and Young Ladies luncheon at The Cook Hotel with guest speaker Sara "DD" Breaux.

Breaux is considered the "Dean of Coaches" and has produced 238 All-Americans during her tenure for LSU Gymnastics.

"Everything counts," Breaux said. "If you're working everyday to be the best that you can be, then you get it. What I mean by getting it is, for example, my gymnastics girls will dress appropriately, respect their instructors in class, they'll sit at the front instead of the back, and practice gym like it's their job."

Excellence is a destination for Breaux. Excellence is also a habit, meaning that you are always striving to get to where you want to be. Breaux believes we should strive in our everyday lives to get that perfect ten.

"What you desire, believe, and how you act on it will come to pass. You can't just dream about what you want. You must act on it, work on it, to achieve that excellence," Breaux said.

One thing Breaux notes is that you can see and feel excellence. Excellence is confidence. You can see confidence when someone walks into the room, and it fills the room. With her gymnastics team, they are constantly told what they're doing wrong. To them, it's important to focus on the positives.

"Women can turn weeds into gardens, leftovers into gourmet meals, and pennies into fortunes. Remember to have pride and be proud of what you do. Know that you have a purpose, and that you have that in everything that you do. Have a passion, especially when it involves your job. There is nothing wrong with loving your job," Breaux said.

Breaux encourages women to start running as soon as their feet hit the ground every day. In this world, you'll either eat or be eaten. She notes that it is important to make sure women are working, everyday, on how they will be remembered. Everything that women do now is what women are doing for those who come after them.

"If you allow people to throw rocks in your boat, you should ask yourself if what you're doing allows your boat to move forward and stay afloat. If you want the things you've never had, you have to be willing to do things you've never done," Breaux said.

