Track teams from Ascension Parish made their way to Bernie Moore Track Stadium at LSU over the weekend to compete in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Outdoor Track & Field State Meet.

Parish athletes put forth some great showings, and there were two local state champions crowned.

One of those state champions came from Class 1A. The Haynesville girls claimed the 1A team title, and Lafayette Christian was runner-up.

As for Ascension Catholic, they finished just outside of the top 10 at No. 11. That was the highest finish of any parish team.

Leading the charge was Haley Dupre, who had a spectacular day.

Dupre won the state championship in the 1,600 with a time of five minutes and 42.30 seconds. She was also runner-up in the 3,200 with a time of 12 minutes and 54.01 seconds.

For the boys, Kentwood claimed the Class 1A crown, and Haynesville was the runner-up. Ascension Catholic finished in 16th.

Like Dupre, Chase Walker had a big day in the distance-running events.

He finished as state runner-up in the 3,200 with a time of 10 minutes and 25.99 seconds. He also placed fourth in the 1,600 with a time of four minutes and 43.96 seconds.

For the Class 3A boys, West Feliciana earned the team title, and St. Louis was runner-up. Donaldsonville finished in 21st.

Their headliner was Christian Bell.

Bell finished as the state runner-up in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.63. Bell also placed fourth in the 200 with a time of 22.13.

As for the Donaldsonville girls, they finished in 28th. Academy of Sacred Heart won the Class 3A crown, and Brusly was runner-up.

The Lady Tigers were led by L'Nysia Johnson as she placed fifth in the triple jump with a jump of 32 feet and 11.5 inches.

Ascension's other state champion came from Class 5A. For the girls, St. Joseph's Academy won the team title, and John Curtis was runner-up. St. Amant had the best finish in the parish at 16th, and Dutchtown finished right behind in 17th.

St. Amant's Regan West had a huge outing.

For the second straight year, she won the state title in the 300 hurdles with a time of 44.72. West also placed fourth in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.27.

Leading the charge for Dutchtown was Jordan Brown as she was state runner-up in the pole vault with a vault of 11 feet and 5.75 feet.

Ariane Linton placed third in the 100 with a time of 11.83.

For the boys, Catholic won yet another Class 5A state title, and Zachary was the runner-up. St. Amant finished in 19th, and East Ascension and Dutchtown finished in a tie for 26th.

The Gators' Dustin Boudlache had the best finish as he was the state runner-up in the discus event with a measurement of an even 148 feet.

St. Amant's Beau Gremillion finished third in the shot put with a measurement of 53 feet and 6.5 inches. East Ascension's Deshon Hall was right behind him in fourth with a measurement of 50 feet and 9.5 inches.

Dutchtown's Lamar Riley placed fifth in the 100 with a time of 10.71, and teammate Dylan Sampson was fifth in the 200 with a time of 21.84.