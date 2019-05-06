On Friday, May 3, the grand opening of District Three took place at 38567 La. 42 in Prairieville. A ribbon cutting took place during the event, too.

In an effort to cut down on response time and increase productivity, Ascension Parish Sheriff's office created District 3 for patrolling.

On Friday, May 3, the grand opening of District Three took place at 38567 La. 42 in Prairieville. A ribbon cutting took place during the event, too.

District One is located at 1201 Maginnis Street in Donaldsonville, and is under command of Captain Darryl Smith. District Two is located at 15482 Airline Hwy in Gonzales under command of Capt. Roosevelt Hampton. District Three covers Ascension west of La. 44, including Prairieville.

Capt. Melvin Boudreaux said, "I stand here, proud, to lead District Three. District Three was a major part of Webre's vision in keeping our community safe."

Major Stacy Fortenberry said, "Since the 1980's, our patrol districts were divided into two. However, District Three is not a new idea, although it is a new area. Having this third district divides East Ascension nearly in half."

"What thrills me the most is seeing young men and women advance in their careers. With District Three, that's only one example of the parish's success," Sheriff Bobby Webre said.

Webre also noted that APS just signed a contract to become an accredited agency, which will take two years to clear, but says that this will continue to help ensure Ascension residents of the quality of services they are receiving.

Follow Darian on Twitter @dariangshark.