Recently, nurses around the country were taken aback by controversial remarks made by Washington State Senator Maureen Walsh. Walsh notably spoke in opposition of a bill that would allow bathroom and meal breaks for nurses.

In her now viral comment, Walsh suggested that nurses "probably play cards for a considerable amount of the day."

Nurses across the country face many challenges with long hours and minimal breaks being among them. Walsh’s comments have brought national attention to what nurses go through on a regular basis.

Wallethub.com recently released a list compiling the best and worst states for nurses, and their analyst Jill Gonzalez spoke about the challenges nurses face today.

"Some of the biggest issues for nurses are an increasing number of patients they have to care for while facing declining revenues and limited resources,” Gonzalez said.

“There seems to be a shortage of nurses in the workforce as well, which could be determined by lack of funding for nurses' education or faculty shortage."

In the Wallethub list, Louisiana ranked as the 4th worst state for nurses. Gonzalez noted that a lack of opportunities and job growth are some of the factors that made Louisiana rank where it did.

“Louisiana lacks in educational opportunities and nursing school quality. This is why the state has one of the lowest nurses to hospital beds ratios and ranks towards the bottom for nurses job growth, which is just above 3%. Additionally, less than 2% of its nursing homes are five stars, the lowest share in the country.” Gonzalez said

The people who have the power to make the necessary changes to help nurses are lawmakers and individuals with authority in health systems. Gonzalez stated that those people should be doing everything they can to attract the best and most qualified nurses by treating them as a resource.

"To attract and retain high-quality nurses, authorities should be aware that nurses are a valuable resource for the community,” Gonzalez said.

“Treating them as such, and improving their work environment would not only retain them but also draw more professionals to the state."

Gonzalez closed by saying that although there are many issues that nurses face today, the future is bright for the profession. The need for nurses is growing exponentially.

"The long-term outlook for the field of nursing seems very bright,” Gonzalez said.

“This is because the need for care is increasing exponentially with so many baby boomers aging and retiring. This will generate a growing demand for nurses, which will create competition and increase wages."

To view the ranking list log on to www.wallethub.com