The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office the week ending May 2 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

April 25

Guillot, Sarah Elizabeth, 30, 42131 JEFFERSON HWY, Hammond, State Probation Violation

Williams, Tearstashia, 24, 35038 HWY 1 N, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Green, Charley, 58, 306 W SIXTH ST apt a, DONALDSONVILLE, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Pumphery, Thomas, 62, 17319 J T RODDY RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Foster, Donovan Artriel, 24, 12325 OAK COLONY DR, GEISMAR, Battery of a dating partner; Strangulation (Felony), Simple Criminal Damage to Property $1k to $50k (Felony), Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

Gele, Richard Louis, 27, 9477 LANSDOWN ST, Baton Rouge, Reckless Operation, Flight from an Officer, Aggravated, First Degree Murder, Flight from an officer (Misdemeanor), Unauthorized Entry of a Critical Infrastructure, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

April 26

Williams, Lawrence George, 30, 12043 RODDY RD 1, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Resisting an Officer, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Bayham, Adam J, 35, 15119 JOE SEVARIO RD, GONZALES, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

Solar, Precious, 29, 14510 BRAUD RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Painter, Justin M, 33, 16479 OAKRIDGE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Leboeuf, Gilbert, III, 30, 11323 TANNIS RD, ST AMANT, Simple Assault, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Richard, Emery, 31, 1148 BAYOU MERCIER RD, St Martinville, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule IV CDS, Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Hydrocodone), Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $1k to $5k (Felony), Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Thibodeaux, Shane D, 44, 2867 BRIG GEN. ISAAC SMITH LN, Baton Rouge, Security Required, Proper Equipment Required on Vehicles; display of plate, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Vehicle License Required, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Lambert, Brian Paul, 30, 724 S SAMMY ST, GONZALES, Violations of Protective Orders, Battery of a dating partner; Strangulation (Felony)

Roddy, Kimberly Nicole, 32, 17295 J T RODDY RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Sherman, Schwanda, 39, 1601 5TH ST, Lake Charles, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant , Aggravated Battery

Otoole, Patricia Anne, 26, 15844 SAINT LANDRY, GONZALES, Violations of Protective Orders

Allen, Kenley Roshard, Sr, 24, 706 RAILROAD AVE, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

Norwood, Dustin Louis, 35, 37104 RIVERGATE AVE, GEISMAR, Domestic Abuse Battery

April 27

Gauthier, Jordyn, 23, 45117 STERLING RD, ST AMANT, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Diggs, Johnny Lee, 38, 14287 OAK MEADOW ST, GONZALES, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Modification of exhaust systems, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Cocaine), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Alexander, Ellis M, 33, 5137 WESTON ST, Baker, Operating a Vehicle while under Suspension for Certain Prior Offenses, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Maximum Speed Limit, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

Pedescleaux, Everret Carl, 34, 202 ANTHONY DR, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Brown, Tremaine, 34, 101 ANNA ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction , Simple Criminal Damage to Property $1k to $50k (Felony), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Stewart, Louis, 58, 14095 C ALICE DRIVE, GONZALES, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden

Morales, Felipe, 32, 41060 COURTNEY RD, GONZALES, Hold for Other Agency, Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony)

Gilbert, Destiny Lashai, 22, 57335 CPL HERMAN BROWN JR ST, White Castle, Domestic Abuse Battery

Cargo, Trevonta J, 24, 33473 JULES DR, DONALDSONVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Brooks, Raymond, 56, 2240 STATE ST, Harvey, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor), Reckless Operation

Adams, Alice Sweeney, 39, 20362 LA TRACE RD, FRENCH SETTLEMENT, Driver must be Licensed, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $750 (Misdemeanor), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Heroin, Flight from an officer (Misdemeanor), Reckless Operation

Chastant, Jacob S, 42, 42350 CHURCHPOINT RD, GONZALES, Vehicular Negligent Injuring, Operating a Vehicle while under Suspension for Certain Prior Offenses, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 4th or more (Felony)

April 28

Rouyea, Lane M, 56, 44319 GOLD PLACE RD, ST AMANT, Aggravated assault upon a peace officer, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

Gibson, Kirk Allen, 26, 1407 MCKINLEY ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Thompson, Tony Thomasis, 39, 35780 THOMPSON RD, GEISMAR, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Reckless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Krause, Kade J, 27, 1217 E TIFFANY ST, Gonzales, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Green, Tonya F, 43, 13091 MOSS POINT, Geismar, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things over $25k (Felony)

Vilmar-Abdon, Gomez, 24, 10758 ALCO AVE, Baton Rouge, Hold for Other Agency, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Careless Operation, Driver must be Licensed, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Moore, Brandie, 34, 11620 MARY LEE DR, Denham Springs, Violations of Protective Orders

Sam, Keyokita, 33, 513 ST PATRICK ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

Vaughn, Irealle Marie , 29, 505 VATICAN DR, DONALDSONVILLE, Criminal Conspiracy, Unlawfully Prescribing, Distributing, Dispensing, or Assisting in Illegally Obtaining CDS, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

Schuster, Derrick, 34, 1826 W Worthey Road, Gonzales, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Babin, Katina, 39, 43420 BLACK BAYOU RD, GONZALES, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Intentional Littering Prohibited, Owner to Secure Registration, Driver must be Licensed, Expired MVI

April 29

Reynolds, Robert, 46, 267 TRISHA PARK, Mansura, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia

Leblanc, Michael, 32, 509 BARCELONA DR, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Garza, Adrianna Marie, 30, 39274 JAMES DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Simple Battery, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct, Domestic Abuse Battery

Mancuso, Ronald, 45, 41030 FAIRMONT AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Parker, Elizabeth Jordan, 26, 13099 L LANDRY RD, GONZALES, Surety, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia

Garrison, Carolyn, 31, 308 BAYOU OAKS DR, DONALDSONVILLE, Simple Criminal Damage to Property $1k to $50k (Felony)

Johnson, Christen Marie, 34, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Aggravated Battery, Domestic Abuse Battery

Zulli, Brooke, 30, 136 SILVERWOOD ST * Moved *, Slidell, Theft of a Motor Vehicle $1k to $5k (Felony)

Thompson, John Michael, 30, 940 NOLAN ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Wigins, Derrius, 34, 234 S CHERRY, GRAMERCY, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Nicholas, Angelica Ann, 27, 134 EVANGELINE DR, DONALDSONVILLE, Entry on or Remaining in places or on land after being forbidden/ Trespassing of Real Property, Simple Battery

Servat, Patrick Morgan, 34, 39459 BABIN RD, GONZALES, Battery of a dating partner

Clement, Ashley, 33, 39459 BABIN RD, GONZALES, Battery of a dating partner

Babin, Gary P, 65, 705 E SANDERS ST, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery, Aggravated Second Degree Battery

Morgan, Tracy D, 48, 2308 WILLIAMSBURG DR, LaPlace, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS, Improper Use Turn Signals, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic

Roy, Jonetra, 33, 1228 S SHIRLEY AVE, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Bolding, Katina M, 39, 1909 N AIRLINE HWY, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

April 30

Leblanc, Cairon, 19, 525 DAPHINE Dr, Gonzales, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Wyre, Lakisha Gabriel, 25, 3128 MT. BETHEL RD, Donaldsonville, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Headlamps on motor vehicles; motorcycles and motordriven cycles, FUGITIVE-OTHER STATE JURISDICTION

Landry, Khiry, 29, 43361 WILLIE BELL RD, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony), Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Priestley, Lafonte D, 38, 3406 BAYTREE ST, Vacherie, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Smith, Jeremy, 25, 711 HOUMAS ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Bond Revocation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling

Brown, Osmund Nathaniel, Jr, 32, 2219 S. KING AVE, Lutcher, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Jumonville, Brian Patrick, 30, 4480 RUFFIN MARTINEZ RD, DARROW, Transactions involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS

Leblanc, Avery Christopher, 19, 1326 W WORTHEY ROAD, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Ingram, Trenton, 23, 18089 LITTLE PRAIRIE RD 7, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Westley, Jacob R, 27, 140 GRISAFFE LN, Belle Rose, Violations of Protective Orders

Williams, Kiara, 22, 22845 JADE DR, Plaquemine`, Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Henderson, Trevon, 18, 3615 MCCALL RD, DONALDSONVILLE, Simple Assault

Brock, Jeremy W, 33, 40396 ALBERT AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Bond Revocation, Violations of Protective Orders

May 1

Phillips, Lloyd, 32, 305 W FIFTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Simple Burglary (Vehicle)

Reagans, Shaheed, 22, 285 PROVISION ST, GRAMERCY, Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

Poche, Jay Austin, 28, 43100 POCHE LN, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Poche, Justin Paul, 25, 43100 POCHE LN, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule III CDS (Suboxone) , Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Silby, Natasha L, 34, 38359 PIERCE RD, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (Felony), Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (Felony), Domestic Abuse Battery

Bourque, Joseph W, III, 38, 711 HWY 1000, BELL ROSE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Sullivan, Chad E, 42, 8848 S BLACKWATER RD, BATON ROUGE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Registration; Commercial Vehicles; Expired Plate, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Valin, Noah, 35, 13132 GEORGE ROUYEA RD, GONZALES, Hit and Run Driving

Zimmermann, Cory John, 48, 17214 N LAKE DR., Prairieville, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Perkins, Tyler Delarrious, 32, 115 N ANITA ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Woods, Sean Michael, 24, <UNKNOWN>, St Rose, In For Court

Saucier, Kelly C, 33, 44128 RAY KELLEY RD, ST AMANT, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Muniz-Trujillo, Brayann, 22, 15586 Magicstone Dr, Prairieville, Domestic Abuse Battery

May 2

Guillot, Larry A, 38, 43480 ELWIN DUHE RD, GONZALES, Violations of registration provisions, Evidence of Motor Vehicle Liability Security Contained in Vehicle, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Resisting an Officer, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, State Probation Violation , Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Bedgood, Stephanie Vermel, 36, 40357 ABBY JAMES RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Torres-Hernandez, Macaria, 33, 43182 MOORE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Carazo, Leslie A, 28, 41502 DANNY RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Leblanc, Devante, 18, 41158 CITADEL, Sorrento, Second Degree Murder/Attempt, Second Degree Murder