Word of Life Church at 40066 LA-22, in Darrow, Louisiana is offering this course, and it is open to anyone who wants to join.

Did you know that 89 percent of the people in a typical American congregation don't have a financial safety net? Shocked? I was too. But there’s HOPE! And that hope is Financial Peace University.

FPU is a nine-lesson course taught by Dave Ramsey and his team of financial experts. With FPU, people from our community and surrounding areas will learn step by step how to handle money using biblical wisdom and common sense.

Are you tired of money stress? Then you’re ready to join more than five million people whose lives have been changed by Financial Peace University! This nine-lesson course taught by Dave Ramsey, Chris Hogan and Rachel Cruze helps you work a plan to nail a budget, defeat debt, and free yourself from money worries!

You'll join a small group for discussions and lessons—all rooted in biblical wisdom and common sense. FPU includes your member workbook and a free year of Financial Peace Membership, with online tools created to support your journey. For more info, contact Word of Life Church at 225-473-3021 or go to the link to sign up https://fpu.com/1088440.

Paid by Word of Life Church