With 58 members, it is the largest of the legislative caucuses and includes Senate and House members from across the state.

State Representative Johnny Berthelot, R-Gonzales, has been appointed to the Executive Committee of the Louisiana Legislative Rural Caucus for 2019.

"Rural areas make up a large portion of the state of Louisiana, and I am honored to be a part of such an important effort to improve services for our people," Berthelot said. "We will work together to resolve issues facing rural Louisiana, and always keep the interests and needs of our constituents first."

Bernard LeBas, D-Ville Platte, was re-elected to lead the Caucus, Rep. Jerry "Truck" Gisclair, D-Larose, was elected vice-chairman and Rep. Dorothy Sue Hill, D-Dry Creek, was elected secretary/treasurer.

LeBas appointed Berthelot to the Executive Committee, along with Reps. Andy Anders, D-Vidalia, Charles “Bubba” Chaney, R-Rayville, Kenny Cox, D-Natchitoches, and Greg Miller, R-Norco.

