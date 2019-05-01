into Sunday night’s episode of American Idol Laine Hardy and Lacy Kaye Booth, both from Livingston, Louisiana, performed a duet singing, ‘Jackson’, the hit from Johnny Cash and June Carter.

Following their performance judge, Lionel Ritchie said they both looked very comfortable and Katy Perry said, “I’ve never seen you smile that large Laine.”

Hardy definitely looked a lot more comfortable and confident on stage performing this far into the competition.

Judge Luke Bryan said that at this stage of the show the talent is evident.

“I’m enjoying watching you guys grow and become stars. That’s what’s happening in front of our eyes,” Bryan said.

When the time came for Hardy to perform his selection for ‘Queen’ night he sang Fat Bottomed Girls.

Hardy came out strong with his gritty Louisiana voice and rocked the judges and crowd earning him a rockstar status.

Hardy said that he is not much of a rockstar but his performance on Sunday proved that he could be.

He has the talent, he has the confidence and he has the look.

Hardy advances to the ‘Top 6’ and will perform again this Sunday night.