During the week of April 22-April 26, 2019, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James.

Ascension Parish:

1. Sayonara Beasley Collins, 5159 Galaxy Blvd. Darrow, La., age 48, pled guilty to Theft Valued Over $5,000, but Less than $25,000. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

2. On November 26, 2018, Edmond Joseph of 1406 Millien Rd. Donaldsonville, La., age 63, pled guilty to DWI 3rd Offense. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation. On April 22, 2019. Joseph was sentenced to 36 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. The sentence is to be suspended, and the defendant is to be placed on 5 years supervised probation. The defendant is to be placed on home incarceration for 36 months of the probation period.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Shawn Bush and Phil Maples. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Thomas Kliebert.

Assumption Parish:

1. Beau Matte, 115 Jamie Ct. Bayou L’Ourse, La., age 29, pled guilty to Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

2. Percy Williams, 112 Marshall Lane Napoleonville, La., age 27, pled guilty to Theft Valued at $1,000 or More, but Less than $5,000. The defendant was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

St. James Parish:

St. James Parish had no court news to report this week.

Submitted by Public Information Officer Tyler Cavalier for 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky L. Babin.