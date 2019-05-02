This year's program will be held Wednesdays beginning June 5 till July 31. The program begins at 9 a.m. at the Gonzales Civic Center, Located on Irma Blvd. All children must be picked up by 12 o'clock noon.

Dear Gonzales Parents.

We are now taking applications for the summer 2019 Junior Police Program, sponsored by the Gonzales Police Department. It is a free safety education program offered to children that attend schools in the city of Gonzales. We require that the child (boy or girl) be between the ages of 8 and 13.

This year's program will be held Wednesdays beginning June 5 till July 31. The program begins at 9 a.m. at the Gonzales Civic Center, Located on Irma Blvd. All children must be picked up by 12 o'clock noon.

The program is designed to educate children on safety, using lecture, games and outings. The graduation banquet will be on the 31st of July. Each child is requested to participate in all sessions or at least five out of the seven sessions to graduate. A schedule of weekly activity will be provided with the application and may be obtained at their meetings. Additional applications are available at the Gonzales Police Department.

Your child may bring a snack for break time. All sessions are held on site except for the Range date for shooting. Any items your child will need to bring will be listed on the session's schedule. We look forward to spending quality time with your child, for a summer filled with fun, and learning experiences. Any child, mature 13yoa or older can participate in the Explorer group. Those applications can also be picked up at the Gonzales Police Department. See you on June 6!

Gonzales Junior Police Program 2019

June 6 - GCC Sign In, Rules, Family first, Feelings & its effects on behavior, Self-Esteem, Choosing friends, Home Safety, in groups and Around strangers, Game (Dodge Ball).

June 13 - GCC Health Heart & Body, Teeth, Good foods for snacks, Physically Fit through sports, dance and games Special guests: Dr. Maturin Staff. Game: Physical for all.

June 20 - GCC Fishing Tournament in the Bayou, Team Fishing Bring your pole and fishing bait.

June 27 - GCC Respect, Know the facts, Bullying, Teamwork, Stress, Good Touch, Bad Touch, Internet Safety. Game: Teamworking walk.

July 3 - Range Shooting 8:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

July 11 - GCC Fire Safety & First Aid, Friendships, Bring a towel, Game: Get out safe.

July 18 - GCC Drug Awareness, Bike Safety, Storm Prep & Safety Game: Just say NO., Safest Route, Shelter in.

July 25 - GCC Graduation Banquet

Contributed by the Gonzales Police Department