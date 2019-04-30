"I feel like they support Sean not being in jail. I think they know this tragedy was never my son's intention. I can tell you he hurts everyday for them and their loved ones."

In March of 2018, a 14-year-old was involved in a head-on accident, which killed two of the riders.

The riders were on a motorcycle, Robert Stafford of Gonzales, who was 42, and Dusty Duet of Prairieville, who was 45. The 14-year-old, Sean, drove into the wrong lane on La. 74.

Sean was charged with negligent homicide, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, no drivers license, driving left of center, and speeding.

For about ten months now, the boy has been incarcerated, awaiting the Ascension Parish District Attorney to try him for the case they made. On May 9, 2019 he will be attending a trial.

The District Attorney has it set to incarcerate the minor until he is twenty-one years old.

"The DA's office is not considering any other alternatives. My son is not a 'throw away kid.' He got good grades, played sports, and loves his family both in Dallas and Gonzales," Stevi Clark, mother of the child, said.

Sean is from Dallas, but moved to Gonzales in June of 2017 to spend more time with his father. Nine months after the move, the accident happened. Clark is worried for Sean's future, and hopes that the trial doesn’t end with him disintegrating.

Clark feels as though the DA is looking at her child as an affluenza teen. This is a term describing a psychological illness that, apparently, affects wealthy young people. However, Clark states that is not the case.

"We are not rich by any means. We have not been able to hire a private attorney. Only a court appointed attorney has represented his thus far. I've received so much hatred because of the catastrophe, but I think it's important for people to know that I've been in contact with the affected family since the event," Clark said.

Robert Stafford has a daughter, and Clark reached out to her via Facebook. According to Clark, Stafford's daughter stated that even her father would not have wanted to see Sean charged with two counts of negligent homicide, and that he would have never wanted this to happen to a kid.

"I feel like they support Sean not being in jail. I think they know this tragedy was never my son's intention. I can tell you he hurts everyday for them and their loved ones," Clark said.

