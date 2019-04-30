Ascension Christian went on the road in the first round and upset third-seeded Covenant Christian. Not only did they upset them; they swept them in two games.

Over the weekend, the Ascension Christian baseball team made school history.

The Lions won their first-ever baseball playoff series. They had won a first-round contest and advanced to the quarterfinals in 2017, but it was in a one-game format.

Ascension Christian went on the road in the first round and upset third-seeded Covenant Christian. Not only did they upset them; they swept them in two games.

In game one, the Lions came from behind to win by a score of 7-4.

Ascension Christian fell down 3-1 in the fourth inning, but in the fifth, they exploded for six runs to go ahead 7-3. They closed it out from there.

Senior pitcher Nic Montalbano was brilliant from the mound as he threw a complete game. He surrendered just five hits, and none of the runs were earned against him. He struck out eight.

From the plate, Tyler Cambre went 3-4 with an RBI, and Hunter Jacobs was 2-3 with an RBI.

Peyton Chidester went 1-2 with two walks, and he drove in two runs.

On Saturday, Ascension Christian closed out Covenant Christian with an 8-6 victory.

It was a wild first inning in which the two teams combined for 10 runs. The Lions held a 6-4 lead, but Covenant Christian scored two more in the second to tie the game.

Ascension Christian then scored what would become the two winning runs in the third inning.

Jacobs was stellar in relief. He earned the victory from the mound as he pitched six complete and gave up just one hit and no runs. Jacobs struck out five.

From the plate, Sal Montalbano went 2-3 with three RBIs, and Nic Montalbano was 2-3 with a run scored.

Zach Diez went 1-2 with an RBI.

In Nicholas Scelfo’s first season as head coach, the Lions are headed to the state quarterfinals, where they’ll hit the road for a best-of-three series against sixth-seeded Opelousas Catholic.

Opelousas Catholic has a record of 23-11. In the opening round, they swept Westminster Christian by scores of 4-1 and 14-1.

Ascension Christian is currently 21-8.