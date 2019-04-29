A grand opening ceremony was held in honor of a new business in DeRidder that is dedicated to helping people reach their fitness goals. Customized Fitness is officially open after Thursday’s ribbon cutting.

Many people attended the grand opening and the reception that followed. The Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce made sure that owner Francine LeDoux received a warm welcome to the community.

LeDoux was overjoyed at the turnout for the grand opening. She said that she was excited about the future, and about bringing something to people in the community may not have experienced before.

“I am excited because I feel like I am bringing something to DeRidder that is not here,” she said. “That thing is one on one training. Come to me and I’ll help you out.”

LeDoux noted that she offers one on one training without the intimidation factor that larger gyms have. Customized Fitness offers a fitness plan designed for the customer based on their goals and needs.

“The first thing we do is a fitness assessment. You can’t do anything until you know what you need. From there we develop a program,” LeDoux said.

LeDoux is also a licensed massage therapist. Those visiting Customized Fitness can set up a massage appointment as well.

LeDoux believes that she is filling a need in DeRidder for an individualized approach to fitness. She said “it is not a cookie cutter approach, it is an individual approach. Like the name says, we offer customized fitness.”