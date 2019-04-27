Saturday morning community members gathered to Walk a mile with Zeta in honor of minority health month.

The ladies of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority- Alpha Alpha Beta Zeta Chapter is launched their walking initiative “Walk a Mile with Zeta” in collaboration with the LSU AgCenter and Girl Trek to encourage African American women to take control of their health by simply walking.

So why choose walking? Walking is one of the simplest ways to get active and stay active. Research shows walking 30 minutes a day can reduce the risk of diseases such as diabetes, stroke, heart disease, and even Alzheimer’s. Walking can also help:

Maintain a healthy weight

Strengthen your bones and muscles

Improve your mood; and

Improve your balance and coordination

Their goal is to empower women to become active partners in improving their quality life by promoting health, physical fitness, and self-awareness says the ladies of Alpha Alpha Beta Zeta Chapter.