Brandon Lemmons, 40, has been officially charged in relation to his involvement in an incident that took place at The Spot Bar in New Llano. Lemmons was charged with possession of a firearm on premises of alcoholic beverage outlet.

The incident occurred on December 3 and resulted in one fatality. The VPSO identified William Matz, Amanda Matz, and Mark Fernandez as the primary aggressors in the altercation. William and Amanda Matz were charged with Simple Battery.

On the night of the incident, William Matz, Amanda Matz and Mark Fernandez are said to have physically attacked Lemmons over a dispute. Details of the dispute were not revealed at the time.

William Matz and Mark Fernandez are both members of the Blackhawks Motorcycle Club (MC), of which Lemmons was a former member.

Lemmons was kicked out of the Blackhawks MC for an undisclosed reason months ago. The situation began earlier in the night at another bar when Matz and Fernandez confronted Lemmons.

Lemmons then left the scene and went to The Spot. William Matz, Amanda Matz, and Mark Fernandez followed him there and a second argument ensued.

The argument turned violent when William Matz and Mark Fernandez physically assaulted Lemmons resulting in Lemmons firing his weapon.

During the incident, Fernandez was killed, William Matz was critically injured, and Lemmons suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the shoulder during the altercation.

Lemmons has been out of the state since the incident took place. The VPSO announced back in February that they were planning to transport Lemmons back to Louisiana so he could be officially charged.