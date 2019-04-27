The Vietnam Veterans of America JROTC award is presented annually to an outstanding cadet in each high school program who is actively engaged in the JROTC program and who exemplifies the core values of the organization; advocacy, meaningful achievement, integrity, compassion, and camaraderie.

Chapter 725 of the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) is proud to announce the recipient of the 2019 Navy Junior Reserve Officer's Training Corps (NJROTC) Cadet of the Year Award, Nevan Gee of St. Amant High School. This is the first time the chapter has awarded this honor. The Vietnam Veterans of America JROTC award is presented annually to an outstanding cadet in each high school program who is actively engaged in the JROTC program and who exemplifies the core values of the organization; advocacy, meaningful achievement, integrity, compassion, and camaraderie. The recipient must be in their second year of JROTC and committed to a third, the top 25 percent academically of their class, and in the top 25 percent of their JROTC achievement. Cadets are nominated by their JROTC instructors.

The JROTC Awards program is one of several community service programs sponsored by Vietnam Veterans of America. Chapter 725 continues its efforts to support our local veterans, their families, and the community. Chapter meetings are held the third Tuesday of the month at the Gautreau-Williams American Legion Post, 12042 W. Main Street in Gonzales. Meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. and membership is open to U.S. military veterans who served on active duty (for other than training purposes) in Vietnam between February 28, 1961 and May 7, 1975, or in any duty location between August 5, 1964 and May 7, 1975. For more information contact President Robert Beachler at 225-715-6933.

For those not eligible for the VVA, the Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America (AVVA) is a membership organization dedicated to advancing the awareness of issues affecting Veterans, their families, and their communities. AVVA strives to ensure that ALL veterans attain the honor, respect, and benefits they deserve. The AVVA lends expertise, support, and leadership to all veteran related programs, community service, and social activities, while remaining actively involved in the programs and educational endeavors of the VVA. AVVA is made up of Veterans of all eras, families and friends of Veterans, and all persons who support Veterans' issues and meets with Chapter 725.

Contributed by Chapter 725 of the Vietnam Veterans of America