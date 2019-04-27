Martin is a student at East Ascension High School and as part of a cooperative agreement, participates in the St. Amant High NJROTC program.

Gonzales Memorial Post 3693 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars is proud to announce the recipient of the 2019 Navy Junior Reserve Officer’s Training Corps (NJROTC) Award, Martin Jimenez. Martin is a student at East Ascension High School and as part of a cooperative agreement, participates in the St. Amant High NJROTC program. The Veterans of Foreign Wars JROTC award is presented annually to an outstanding cadet in each high school program who is actively engaged in the JROTC program and who possesses individual characteristics contributing to leadership. The recipient must have a positive attitude, display outstanding military bearing and conduct, possess strong positive personal attributes, demonstrate patriotism and leadership potential. Cadets are nominated by their JROTC instructors.

The JROTC Awards program is one of several community service programs sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Gonzales Memorial Post 3693 continues its efforts to support our local veterans, their families, and the community while we strive to rebuild our post home. The post meetings are held the second Tuesday of the month and we currently meet at the Ascension Council on Aging on Irma Boulevard. Meetings begin at 6:00 pm and we invite eligible veterans to join us. For more information on eligibility criteria, check out the website at https://www.vfw.org/eligibility or contact Commander Brent Gautreau at 225-485-7875.

Contributed by Gonzales Memorial Post 3693