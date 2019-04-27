The "Dean of Coaches," DD Breaux is back again as our featured speaker to entertain & inspire you with empowering stories and plenty of enthusiasm.

Better Business Bureau of South Central LA, Inc. is hosting a dynamic special luncheon event, "Empowering Women & Young Ladies." The event is featuring guest speaker, DD Breaux, head coach of the LSU Tigers women's gymnastics team. The luncheon event is sponsored by Home Bank.

COME BE INSPIRED! Empowerment is a hot topic of discussion; especially among women! The "Dean of Coaches," DD Breaux is back again as our featured speaker to entertain & inspire you with empowering stories and plenty of enthusiasm.

Sara "DD" Breaux has been the head coach of the LSU Tigers women's gymnastics team since 1978. In 2009, she was inducted into the USA Gymnastics Region 8 Hall of Fame & in 2017 inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Under Breaux's leadership, the LSU Gymnastics Program recently won the 2019 Southeastern Conference Title, with the team heading into NCAA postseason action ranked as the third team in the nation.

The Cook Hotel will serve guests a delicious meal as DD addresses the day to day issues that impact women of all ages.

This event will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at The Cook Hotel & Conference Center at LSU (Abell Boardroom). Registration/Networking will be from 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. with luncheon program from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Following the luncheon, be our guest for a brief tour of the Andoine Sports Museum.

Fees are as follows: Accredited/Pre-registered Cost: $30 per person; Young Ladies 16 & younger- $20; At-Door: $35; Young Ladies – 16 & younger - $25.

To register and pay online, go to https://bit.ly/Geaux2BBB2019DDBreaux or call BJ Militello at 225-346-8343.

Contributed by the BBB