For the fourth straight season, St. Amant has pulled off a first-round upset. This time, they went on the road Tuesday night and knocked off seventh-seeded Lafayette, 6-5.

The St. Amant Gators headed into the postseason as just the No. 26 seed and losers of three straight games, but in the playoffs, they just become a different team.

Although, in the first inning, it was the Bears that got off to the hot start. A Brennon Broussard sac bunt scored Brock Miller to give them a 1-0 advantage.

That lead quickly vanished in the top of the second, thanks to a four-run rally by St. Amant. In that frame alone, the Gators sent nine batters to the plate.

Highlighting the flurry was Teddy Webb as he drove in one run, and Alex LeBourgeois drove in two.

Sitting in a 4-1 hole, Broussard came up with a two-RBI single in the bottom of the fourth to get the Bears within one run.

In the bottom of the fifth, they tied the game when a Jacob Tate sac bunt scored Chris Battaglia.

However, the Gators were able to take advantage of Lafayette miscues in the top of the sixth. A Bear error scored a St. Amant run to regain them the lead. In all, Lafayette committed four errors in the game.

Lafayette then tied the contest in the bottom of the sixth. Brock Miller walked and eventually came home to score on a passed ball.

With the game tied in the top of the seventh, Blake Rambin came up with an RBI double that scored Evan Bourgeois to give the Gators a 6-5 advantage.

Lafayette appeared on their way to tying the game, or even winning it in the bottom of the seventh as they placed two runners on base with just one out. But the Gator defense came up big--winning the contest with a 4-3-2 double-play.

With the victory, St. Amant punched their ticket to the second round, where they'll go on the road for a best-of-three series against 10th-seeded Destrehan. The series begins on Friday.

The Gators upset the Wildcats in the first round of the playoffs last season.

This year, the two teams have met twice. Destrehan won both meetings. They won the first encounter by a score of 4-2, and the second by a score of 8-0.