Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre awarded Louis "Boo" LeBlanc, an Honorary Sheriff Proclamation on Wednesday, April 17.

Mr. Louis "Boo" LeBlanc was born August of 1930 and is a graduate of Ascension Catholic High School. He attended LSU and Nicholls State University.

He spent most of his life in the insurance business and has always been involved in his beloved community of Donaldsonville.

LeBlanc married Virgis Blanchard LeBlanc and they were married for 60 years until God called her home. Together they had three children: Mike, Dave, and Lisa. He later remarried another great woman, Emma, and they reside in both Donaldsonville and Gonzales.

"I have known Mr. Boo for so many years and have always admired the work he has done in the community, for his church, and civic organizations," said Sheriff Webre.

