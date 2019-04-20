Fans of Singer, LA native Gyth Rigdon will not have to wait much longer to watch him perform on The Voice. The rising star on Team Blake is set to take the stage once again tomorrow night to the delight of many in Beauregard Parish.

Over 10 million people watched Gyth Rigdon when he first appeared on The Voice. Millions watched his triumphant performance in the first battle round.

Now those millions know the name of a young man with a passion for music and entertainment. A special watch party is being held in Lake Charles for fans who want to watch Gyth during his live performances on the show.

The Panorama Music House in Lake Charles will be hosting the event from 7-9 p.m, located at 331 Broad St. Fans can watch Rigdon perform once again and see how far his journey on The Voice will go.

One thing is for certain, the national exposure has brought Rigdon a great deal of opportunities to perform for new fans around the country alongside some of the biggest names in country music.

He was recently announced to be a guest on the Carolina Country Music Cruise in November. The cruise has a star-studded list of top names including Cole Swindell, Joe Diffie, Craig Morgan and Lee Brice.

Opportunities keep rolling in for Singer’s best-kept secret, Gyth Rigdon.

The Voice airs Monday night at 7 p.m. central on NBC.