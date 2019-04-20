The crash claimed the life of 36-year-old John Depedro Jr. of Baker.

Shortly after 12 p.m. on April 19, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on LA Hwy 30 south of LA Hwy 73 in Ascension Parish. The crash claimed the life of 36-year-old John Depedro Jr. of Baker.

The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Depedro was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 30 on a 2017 Harley Davidson Roadster. For reasons still under investigation, Depedro attempted to pass a vehicle in a no passing zone. The Harley Davidson struck a raised speed hump in the center turn lane/gore area, which resulted in Depedro being ejected from his motorcycle.

The motorcycle then continued to travel until it struck a northbound 2000 Toyota Tacoma. Despite the fact that he was wearing a DOT approved helmet, Depedro sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. He was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, but a toxicology sample was taken from Depedro for analysis. The driver of the Tacoma was properly restrained and was not injured. He was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment. The investigation is ongoing.

Louisiana State Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, and follow all traffic laws. Taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

Contributed by Louisiana State Police