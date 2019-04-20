Sexual Assault Awareness Month is a campaign to raise public awareness about sexual violence and educate communities on how to prevent it.
The campaign theme, I Ask, champions the message that asking for consent is a healthy, normal, and a necessary part of everyday interactions.
If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual abuse, there is help available 24/7 by calling (337) 208-7278.
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month
