STAFF REPORT

Saturday

Apr 20, 2019 at 1:52 PM


Sexual Assault Awareness Month is a campaign to raise public awareness about sexual violence and educate communities on how to prevent it.

The campaign theme, I Ask, champions the message that asking for consent is a healthy, normal, and a necessary part of everyday interactions.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual abuse, there is help available 24/7 by calling (337) 208-7278.