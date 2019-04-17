"Volunteerism is still at the heart of what we do. We consistently hear how wonderful our team and volunteers are, and we appreciate how you demonstrate what giving looks and feels like."

Every year, a prestigious award is given to those who exemplify the volunteer spirit and dedication that Anna B. Lipsey was known for.

Susan and Richard Lipsey presented the award to Barbara Barriner on April 4 at the Baton Rouge Country Club during the annual volunteer appreciation luncheon.

"After my experience as a breast cancer patient at the Cancer Center, I knew I wanted to give back the kindness and care that was shown to me," Barriner said. "I became a volunteer when I retired, and I have enjoyed listening to, encouraging, and providing for the needs of patients."

Bill O'Quin, Mary Bird Perkins board chair, said, "It is an honor to recognize these volunteers, whose smiles make such a difference for patients and their families."

Linda Lee, Vice President of Mary Bird Perkins-Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center, said, "With all the strides the Cancer Center has made and is continuing to make, there is one constant. Volunteerism is still at the heart of what we do. We consistently hear how wonderful our team and volunteers are, and we appreciate how you demonstrate what giving looks and feels like."

Barriner says she has followed in Lipsey's footsteps and enjoys meeting new people and knitting hats for cancer patients.

Anna B. Lipsey was named after Richard Lipsey's mother. Lipsey was the founder of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and served as secretary-treasurer of the board from 1968 until shortly before her death in 1985. The award started in 1986 and is called the Anna B. Lipsey Memorial Volunteer Service Award.

