Ochsner Health Center Prairieville will remain open

Sometimes accidents happen at the most inopportune time. The Urgent Care team at Ochsner Health Center - Prairieville will remain open just in case your Easter weekend takes an unexpected turn.

This weekend, including Good Friday, Saturday and Easter Sunday, the Urgent Care Clinic is open at Ochsner Health Center - Prairieville from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., each day. No appointment is necessary. The clinic is located at 16220 Airline Highway in Prairieville, 2.6 miles north of I-10 exit 173 (LA 73/Old Jefferson Hwy).

"Our team is dedicated to helping the community," said Dr. Chad Braden, Associate Medical Director of Ochsner-Baton Rouge for Primary Care and Urgent Care. "We are working over a major holiday weekend to ensure that patients receive timely and appropriate care. Using urgent care, versus the ER, is more efficient and cost effective for everyone."

The clinic treats sprains, broken bones and fractures needing x-ray, lacerations requiring stitches, abscesses, coughs, colds and sore throats, urinary pain, earaches, minor burns, rashes, sunburn and heat ailments, fever, flu-like symptoms, mild-to-moderate stomach aches and much more.

Ochsner Urgent Care Clinics are normally open on the weekends, however, they do typically close in observance of major U.S. holidays. This year, however, the staff in Prairieville will be available to aid the communities in South Baton Rouge and Ascension Parish.

Whether in Prairieville or any of the other Ochsner locations throughout Louisiana, Ochsner stays up-to-date with your medical information through an integrated electronic medical record system. Electronic medical records provide your physician access to your information from any location, eliminating the need to bring records from facility to facility and reducing the risk for lost paper records.

With MyOchsner, patients can communicate with their doctor, access test results, request prescription refills and schedule appointments via a computer, tablet or cell phone at their fingertips.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with an Ochsner practitioner, call 225-761-5200 or visit www.Ochsner.org/info to schedule online.

Contributed by Ochsner