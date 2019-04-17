A banquet was held on Sunday, April 14 at Sno's to celebrate their arrival. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser was the speaker and helped welcome the delegation.

A delegation of 26 people has arrived from our sister city of Meylan, France. The group is here for a cultural exchange, and includes Mayor Jean Philippe Blanc and Councilwoman Francois Balas.

Tour Ascension and the Louisiana Office of Tourism have helped charter a bus that will take the group on tours of area sites and surrounding cities until they depart on April 18. They'll even be treated to a crawfish boil.

A banquet was held on Sunday, April 14 at Sno's to celebrate their arrival. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser was the speaker and helped welcome the delegation.

Contributed by City of Gonzales