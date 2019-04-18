For the week of April 18

Aries (Mar. 21-Apr. 19, The Ram)

Funny how the harder we try sometimes the less ground we gain. Be mindful of that this week. Try to focus on where you are in the present, and let go.

Taurus (Apr. 20-May 20, The Bull)

Moving slowly is still moving. Have a destination or goal in mind, and then your actions can make sense. Mindlessly moving slowly is also a direction, but who knows where to?

Gemini (May 21-June 20, The Twins)

We always have right and wrong to judge different courses of action, but what about when we have multiple options? When faced with that dilemma, meditate and decide what is most important now.

Cancer (Jun. 21-Jul. 22, The Crab)

A good deed daily is always a great motto to achieve. You probably do more than one each day. But if you don't write it down, you can't see that you are in the path of the light.

Leo (Jul. 23-Aug. 22, The Lion)

The worlds clamors are real but when they all come at you at the same time, it's stressful for everyone, not just you. The point is, you're not the only one that's going through something. Take comfort in that.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sep. 22, The Maiden)

We can see our success sometimes clearly and other times we cannot. We can also lose ground easily. Benchmark your progress each day to avoid losing things you achieve. Keep your head up!

Libra (Sep. 23-Oct. 22, The Scales)

The good thing about you is your way of keeping the worries of the world like you're wearing a loose garment. Get through today before tomorrow seems scary. And you'll be back in a cheery mood in no time!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21, The Scorpion)

Love fiercely! But don't get ahead of your partner in your relationships. Remember to check in even after all those years. You can reverse a situation that isn't making you happy if you want.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21, The Centaur)

Seek help and be honest when things aren't seeming perfect. The idea is not to strive for perfection, because that is too lofty a notion. Progress is much more realistic. Think about it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19, The Goat)

If you're dealing with a setback and it's about to tip, take a pause. Remember that you've dealt with setbacks in other situations before, and it all turned out fine.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18, The Water-bearer)

Time travel is only possible in movies. It doesn't matter what drugs you take, in real life it's just not going to happen. So deal with mistakes by facing them today, soberly. Ask for help if you need to fix the past or if you're worried about the future.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20, The Fish)

Many times we like to fantasize that we are this particular human with all these set-in-stone characteristics. But the truth is we do evolve and it's only right. These days we can even alter most all of our physical attributes, as well.

For entertainment purposes only. Horoscopes are not based in fact.