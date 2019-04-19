Savage told detectives that she committed these burglaries as well as other crimes to support her drug habits.

Last week, Heather Savage of 14318 Braud Rd. Gonzales, La., age 43, pled guilty to Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling (2 counts).

Savage was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Leila Braswell, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

This guilty plea was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors following a 2018 arrest in connection with two residential burglaries.

On October 8, 2018, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a Geismar residence in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the homeowner who advised that she was contacted by her bank regarding two purchases that had been made using her credit card.

Upon arriving back at the residence, the victim noticed that her home had been burglarized. Detectives observed that forced entry had been made into the residence.

The suspect was able to get away with miscellaneous items including jewelry, electronics, and a credit card. Detectives identified the suspect as Heather Savage after learning that Savage had pawned some of the items taken from the residence at a local pawn shop.

Detectives also identified Savage as the individual making purchases with the victim's credit card. A warrant of arrest was subsequently issued for Savage.

On October 11, 2018, detectives made contact with Heather Savage at her residence. Savage was placed under arrest and transported to the Criminal Investigation Division where she was interviewed. During the interview, Savage admitted to committing this burglary as well as another burglary which was still being investigated.

Savage admitted to making forced entry into a Prairieville residence during the same time period. Savage was charged in connection with this burglary as well.

Savage told detectives that she committed these burglaries as well as other crimes to support her drug habits.

Upon entering a guilty plea to the above-mentioned charges, as per the plea agreement with prosecutors, Savage was sentenced to 12 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Submitted by Public Information Officer Tyler Cavalier for 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky L. Babin.