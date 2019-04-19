It was ordered that the Johnson is to serve 12 years of the said sentence, and the remaining 13 years are to be suspended.

Last week, Tyler Johnson of 8311 Pelican Crossing Dr. Gonzales, La., age 19, pled guilty to Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile and 2nd Degree Battery.

Johnson was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Joni Bouquoi and Shawn Bush. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets and the Honorable Judge Thomas Kliebert.

On December 1, 2017, detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office were contacted in reference to a sex crimes complaint. Upon investigating the complaint, detectives learned that Tyler Johnson inappropriately touched a juvenile female relative.

Johnson was subsequently arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Detention Center.

On October 29, 2018 while incarcerated at the Ascension Parish Detention Center, Tyler Johnson was charged with 2nd Degree Battery in connection with a fight which occurred between Johnson and other inmates over what was playing on television.

Johnson punched an inmate in the face which resulted in the inmate striking his head on the floor causing a laceration to the back of his head.

Upon entering a guilty plea to the charge of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile in Judge Verdigets' court pursuant to the plea agreement with prosecutors, Johnson was sentenced to 25 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

It was ordered that the Johnson is to serve 12 years of the said sentence, and the remaining 13 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, Johnson is to be placed on 5 years supervised probation and much register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.

Upon entering a guilty plea to the charge of 2nd Degree Battery in Judge Kliebert's court pursuant to the plea agreement with prosecutors, Johnson was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The said sentences are to run concurrent with one another.

Submitted by Public Information Officer Tyler Cavalier for 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky L. Babin.