Last week, Christopher Eidissen of 412 E Josephine St. Gonzales, La., age 29, pled guilty to Attempted Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Attempted Armed Robbery.

Eidissen was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Joni Buquoi, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets. This guilty plea was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors following a 2018 attempted robbery.

On June 11, 2018, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Deputies responded to a Gonzales residence in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the complainant who advised that he was being chased by a white truck occupied my multiple individuals. The caller stayed on the line with dispatchers until deputies spotted the vehicle.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the occupants. The subjects inside of the vehicle were detained. The complainant told deputies that he was sitting in his vehicle when two male subjects approached him and demanded for him to exit the vehicle because they were taking it.

The complainant advised that one of the subjects who was identified as Eidissen had an object that appeared to be a gun. The complainant was able to flee from the suspects unharmed. When interviewed, Eidissen advised that he was attempting to retrieve the vehicle for a friend who was previously in a relationship with the complainant.

Eidissen advised that the complainant and his friend shared the vehicle. While searching the suspect vehicle, deputies located a firearm inside. Eidissen was subsequently arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Detention Center. Eidissen has a prior felony conviction stemming from a 2014 narcotics arrest.

Upon entering a guilty plea to the above mentioned charges, as per the plea agreement with prosecutors, Eidissen was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Submitted by Public Information Officer Tyler Cavalier for 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky L. Babin.